Home UAE UAE drug side effect reports rise 16.7% to 5,122 in nine months: Six warning signs that need urgent medical help

UAE drug side effect reports rise 16.7% to 5,122 in nine months: Six warning signs that need urgent medical help

The Emirates Drug Establishment says more reports don’t mean more risk, and urges patients to report suspected reactions even if they aren’t sure the medicine caused them

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 10 November 2026, 02:16 (UAE) 5 min read Share