UAE drug side effect reports rise 16.7% to 5,122 in nine months: Six warning signs that need urgent medical help
The Emirates Drug Establishment says more reports don’t mean more risk, and urges patients to report suspected reactions even if they aren’t sure the medicine caused them
By Emad El-Din Khalil5 min read
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The known side effects of medicines vary depending on the active ingredient, the patient’s health condition, the dose, and the accompanying treatments. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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