Gargash: Trust with Iran is damaged and can only be rebuilt through behaviour, not statements
Speaking at the 13th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, the President’s diplomatic adviser said the UAE will keep defending its security while pushing for a diplomatic solution
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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Dr. Anwar Gargash stated that the war represented a test of our defensive capabilities and resilience, and said the performance of UAE military forces was honourable, demonstrating great professionalism and expertise. File photograph
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