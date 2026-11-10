Home UAE Gargash: Trust with Iran is damaged and can only be rebuilt through behaviour, not statements

Gargash: Trust with Iran is damaged and can only be rebuilt through behaviour, not statements

Speaking at the 13th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, the President’s diplomatic adviser said the UAE will keep defending its security while pushing for a diplomatic solution

By Ahmed Abed Published: 10 November 2026, 00:12 (UAE) Updated: 10 November 2026, 03:15 (UAE) 3 min read Share