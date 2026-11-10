Home UAE Dubai Shopping Festival to launch 32nd edition on 4 December with citywide events and experiences

Dubai Shopping Festival to launch 32nd edition on 4 December with citywide events and experiences

DSF 2026 will run until 17 January 2027, with live concerts, waterfront entertainment, shopping and family experiences across Dubai

Emirates247

Published: 10 November 2026, 18:19 (UAE) 3 min read Share