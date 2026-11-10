Dubai Shopping Festival to launch 32nd edition on 4 December with citywide events and experiences
DSF 2026 will run until 17 January 2027, with live concerts, waterfront entertainment, shopping and family experiences across DubaiEmirates247
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Ahead of DSF’s official opening, a candlelight concert at DSF x Hatta Wadi Hub on 2 December 2026 will mark Eid Al Etihad with a Khaleeji-themed musical performance against the backdrop of the Hatta mountains.
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