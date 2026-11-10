Home UAE Nakheel unveils 3.8 million sqm Palm Springs residential masterplan in southern Dubai

Nakheel unveils 3.8 million sqm Palm Springs residential masterplan in southern Dubai

The masterplan offers a mix of villas, townhouses and apartments, alongside two schools, a hospital, six mosques, a dedicated Country Club and Sports Club, retail destinations, and cultural and leisure facilities

WAM

Published: 10 November 2026, 22:22 (UAE) 1 min read Share