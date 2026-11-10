Nakheel unveils 3.8 million sqm Palm Springs residential masterplan in southern Dubai
The masterplan offers a mix of villas, townhouses and apartments, alongside two schools, a hospital, six mosques, a dedicated Country Club and Sports Club, retail destinations, and cultural and leisure facilitiesWAM
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Planned for almost 50,000 residents across 15 neighbourhoods, Palm Springs has been awarded LEED for Communities Platinum Precertification. Picture credit: WAM
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