Home UAE Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh147,300 and pay Dh25,000 damages after embezzling a friend’s electric car investment

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh147,300 and pay Dh25,000 damages after embezzling a friend’s electric car investment

The defendant was already convicted and fined Dh100,000 for keeping the Dh150,000 he was given to buy and resell cars abroad

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 11 November 2026, 04:52 (UAE) 3 min read Share