Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh147,300 and pay Dh25,000 damages after embezzling a friend’s electric car investment
The defendant was already convicted and fined Dh100,000 for keeping the Dh150,000 he was given to buy and resell cars abroad
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff the sum of Dh147,300, in addition to Dh25,000 as comprehensive compensation for material and moral damages. Picture used for illustrative purpose
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