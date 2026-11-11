Home UAE Dubai court orders paediatrician and hospital to pay parents Dh500,000 over delayed care for a child who later died

Dubai court orders paediatrician and hospital to pay parents Dh500,000 over delayed care for a child who later died

The court relied on the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability, which found a non-serious medical error but said the child’s death resulted from his illness

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 11 November 2026, 04:48 (UAE) 3 min read Share