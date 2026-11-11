Dubai court orders paediatrician and hospital to pay parents Dh500,000 over delayed care for a child who later died
The court relied on the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability, which found a non-serious medical error but said the child’s death resulted from his illness
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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The parents explained that the child was discharged from the hospital despite his continued suffering, without proper assessment of his condition. File photograph
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