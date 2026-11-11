Abu Dhabi brain tumour patient appeals for help with Dh31,792 medicine bill
Abdul Aziz had brain surgery at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, but he sends Dh1,500 of his Dh2,000 salary home and can’t pay for the oral chemotherapy he needs to finish treatment
By Aisha Al Mansouri3 min read
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The health insurance covered the costs of his surgery and stay, but he could not afford the cost of the medicines required to complete his treatment. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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