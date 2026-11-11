Home UAE Abu Dhabi brain tumour patient appeals for help with Dh31,792 medicine bill

Abu Dhabi brain tumour patient appeals for help with Dh31,792 medicine bill

Abdul Aziz had brain surgery at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, but he sends Dh1,500 of his Dh2,000 salary home and can’t pay for the oral chemotherapy he needs to finish treatment

By Aisha Al Mansouri Published: 11 November 2026, 04:20 (UAE) 3 min read Share