Home UAE Dubai launches 2026 Labour Force Survey: 5,000 families asked to participate as part of D33 planning

Dubai launches 2026 Labour Force Survey: 5,000 families asked to participate as part of D33 planning

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment is surveying citizens and residents on employment, job seeking and occupational structure - results will inform economic and social policy under Dubai’s D33 agenda

Emirates247

Published: 14 October 2026, 03:11 (UAE) 2 min read Share