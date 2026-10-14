Dubai launches 2026 Labour Force Survey: 5,000 families asked to participate as part of D33 planning
The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment is surveying citizens and residents on employment, job seeking and occupational structure - results will inform economic and social policy under Dubai’s D33 agendaEmirates247
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The survey's aim is to provide updated statistical indicators that support labour market planning, the development of economic and social policies and decision-making. File photograph by Dubai Media Office.
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