Dubai Municipality opens registration for fifth Souk Al Freej season with 50 free stalls
The fifth season will take place across three public parks during Dubai’s winter season, beginning at Nad Al Sheba Rose Garden from 11 to 20 December, 2026WAM
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The initiative provides Emirati entrepreneurs and productive families with opportunities to introduce their products to wider audiences, develop their businesses, test products and build direct relationships with customers. Picture credit: WAM
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