Home UAE Dubai Municipality opens registration for fifth Souk Al Freej season with 50 free stalls

Dubai Municipality opens registration for fifth Souk Al Freej season with 50 free stalls

The fifth season will take place across three public parks during Dubai’s winter season, beginning at Nad Al Sheba Rose Garden from 11 to 20 December, 2026

WAM

Published: 7 November 2026, 03:51 (UAE) 2 min read Share