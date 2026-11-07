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    UAE advances science ecosystem through global partnerships, national talent, strategic innovation

    The UAE's efforts have extended beyond establishing research platforms and cooperation centres to projects aimed at converting scientific knowledge into practical solutions

    WAMWAM
    5 min read
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    The UAE has built partnerships, bringing together academic institutions and industry around applied projects in space, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and environmental research. File photograph

    The UAE has built partnerships, bringing together academic institutions and industry around applied projects in space, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and environmental research. File photograph

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