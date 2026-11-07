UAE advances science ecosystem through global partnerships, national talent, strategic innovation

Dubai Municipality opens registration for fifth Souk Al Freej season with 50 free stalls

Why startups from Italy, Tunisia and Sri Lanka are moving to the UAE: Smart shoes, AI prosthetics and a pet clinic

Burjeel Medical City introduces Gulf’s first chronic sinusitis treatment administered once every six months

UAE links health records to driving licences in new traffic law, to keep unfit drivers off the road

“This is my son”: The emotional moment between a UAE manager and her employee that Sheikh Mohammed shared