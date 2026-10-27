Dubai Police, Meta team up to combat online scams and boost cybersecurity awareness
Joint awareness forum highlights rising digital fraud threats, urges public vigilance, and showcases tools such as passkeys, two-factor authentication and AI-powered scam detection.Emirates247
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The forum emphasised the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies, technology companies and the public in addressing emerging cybercrime threats and promoting safer online behaviour. (Supplied image)
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