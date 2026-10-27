Home UAE Dubai Police, Meta team up to combat online scams and boost cybersecurity awareness

Dubai Police, Meta team up to combat online scams and boost cybersecurity awareness

Joint awareness forum highlights rising digital fraud threats, urges public vigilance, and showcases tools such as passkeys, two-factor authentication and AI-powered scam detection.

Emirates247

Published: 27 October 2026, 15:11 (UAE) 4 min read Share