Sheikh Mohammed calls on UAE citizens and residents to raise flag high on November 3
Sheikh Mohammed called on institutions, ministries, schools, universities and homes across the UAE to join the Flag Day celebrationEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens, residents, institutions, ministries, schools, universities and homes across the UAE to raise the UAE flag high in celebration of Flag Day on November 3.
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