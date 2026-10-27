Abu Dhabi court orders motorist to pay Dh40,379 over unpaid car rental dues

The defendant must return the vehicle and pay outstanding rent, fees and traffic fines, plus Dh2,299 a month until the car is handed back

The court ordered the termination of the lease agreement and directed the defendant to return the vehicle, pay the outstanding Dh40,379 and legal interest, as well as fair rent, fees and expenses. He was also ordered to pay Dh200 towards lawyers' fees and conciliation and settlement costs, and Dh3,150 in expert consultancy fees.