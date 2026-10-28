Dubai Police report decline in fraud cases in 2026 following joint awareness campaign
The improvement was attributed in part to coordinated awareness efforts involving more than 25 government and semi government entities under the 'Be Aware of Fraud' campaignEmirates247
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The forum featured a presentation highlighting the importance of institutional and community cooperation in combating fraud, alongside specialised awareness sessions examining emerging scams and practical prevention measures. Photo credit: Supplied
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