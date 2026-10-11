Dubai Police sets four priorities to boost emergency response and AI-powered operations by 2033

UAE

Operations Strategy 2033 focuses on faster emergency response, operational resilience, smart technologies and sustainable communication

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, reviewed the strategy, operational performance, development projects and emerging technologies during his annual inspection of the General Department of Operations.

Dubai: Dubai Police is expanding the use of artificial intelligence and smart technologies to improve emergency response, strengthen operational readiness and support faster, more accurate decision-making under its Operations Strategy 2033.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, reviewed the strategy, operational performance, development projects and emerging technologies during his annual inspection of the General Department of Operations.

The strategy is built around four priorities: rapid emergency response, institutional readiness and resilience, technical support and smart technology, and sustainable communication.

During the inspection, Al Marri reviewed the mechanisms through which Dubai Police receives and manages reports and incidents, from the initial call and assessment stage to incident classification, deployment of resources and coordination of response efforts.

He was also briefed on procedures for routine and exceptional circumstances, including plans to ensure uninterrupted operations and effective coordination between control rooms, patrols, field teams and relevant authorities.

Al Marri stressed that effective emergency management depends on preparedness, accurate and timely information, and the ability to respond flexibly to different situations.

He called for the continuous development of operational procedures and regular assessments of readiness to ensure teams remain capable of responding to emerging challenges.

The Commander-in-Chief also reviewed artificial intelligence technologies and smart solutions being used to support security operations, improve efficiency, accelerate procedures and make greater use of operational data.

He was briefed on plans to expand the use of AI across police operations to enable more proactive, flexible and efficient working methods.

Al Marri stressed that advanced technology should support police personnel by enabling faster and more informed decision-making and enhancing the accuracy of responses to incidents.

He called for continued investment in AI solutions that deliver tangible improvements in security operations and public safety.

According to Dubai Police, the Operations Strategy 2033 aims to support the emirate's continued growth and evolving security requirements through four key priorities: improving the speed and effectiveness of emergency responses, strengthening institutional readiness and resilience, enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, and maintaining effective communication and coordination across teams and relevant entities.

Al Marri said the strategy must be translated into practical initiatives and projects with measurable outcomes. He also highlighted the importance of anticipating future challenges, developing multiple response scenarios and ensuring police operations remain effective and adaptable.

The inspection also highlighted employee wellbeing indicators within the General Department of Operations. Internal employee happiness reached 99.8 per cent, while the employee motivation rate stood at 100 per cent.

Al Marri praised the results, noting that police personnel remain central to the success of operational services. He said investment in employee skills, development and motivation directly enhances performance, service quality and operational readiness.

He also thanked employees of the General Department of Operations for their efforts in protecting the community and supporting Dubai's security.

Al Marri stressed the importance of teamwork, continuous training, knowledge sharing and investing in national talent to maintain high levels of readiness and professionalism. He encouraged teams to embrace innovation, anticipate emerging challenges and develop practical solutions rather than relying solely on previous achievements.

During the inspection, Al Marri toured the department's facilities, reviewed operational systems and equipment, and received briefings on coordination mechanisms between different teams and units.

He also honoured a number of outstanding employees for their contributions to improving performance and achieving organisational objectives, while recognising several retired personnel for their years of service and contributions to Dubai Police and the community.