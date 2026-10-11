Dubai Police take cybercrime awareness campaign to Al Quoz workers

UAE

Nearly 500 workers receive guidance on online scams, data protection and cybercrime reporting during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The event was organised in cooperation with the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Bur Dubai Police Station, and strategic partners as part of efforts to make digital safety education accessible to different segments of society.

Dubai: Dubai Police have reached 478 workers in Al Quoz through a community awareness event aimed at helping them identify online scams, protect personal and banking information, and avoid becoming victims of cybercrime.

Held at the Al Naboodah Complex, the Al Quoz Community Forum marked the first in a series of awareness activities organised by the Positive Spirit Council as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed annually in October.

The event was organised in cooperation with the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Bur Dubai Police Station, and strategic partners as part of efforts to make digital safety education accessible to different segments of society.

During the forum, participants received practical guidance on recognising suspicious links, fraudulent messages and scam calls, as well as common tactics used by cybercriminals to obtain personal information and gain access to bank accounts.

Workers were advised not to share personal information, passwords or confidential verification codes with others and to exercise caution when receiving unexpected digital communications.

The sessions also highlighted the importance of reporting cybercrime through Dubai Police's official channels and explained how residents can seek assistance when faced with suspicious online activity.

Fatima Ahmad Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police's commitment to engaging directly with different communities, particularly workers, through awareness programmes that combine security education with personal interaction.

"Launching our first cybersecurity awareness campaign during Cybersecurity Awareness Month reflects our commitment to addressing emerging security challenges and strengthening digital safety among workers," she said.

"Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and protecting people from online fraud begins with awareness, knowledge and the ability to distinguish between safe practices and potential risks."

Bohjair said the Positive Spirit Council will continue organising awareness campaigns and community initiatives in cooperation with Dubai Police departments, police stations and strategic partners.

She added that the programmes aim to strengthen community safety, improve quality of life and reinforce Dubai's position as a city known for security, safety and social cohesion.

The forum was attended by Major Faisal Ahmed Al Sayegh, Director of Al Quoz Police Post, along with representatives of participating organisations and strategic partners.