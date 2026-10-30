Home UAE Latifa bint Mohammed meets with South Korean leaders, explores opportunities to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, investment, urban planning

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with South Korean leaders, explores opportunities to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, investment, urban planning

The meeting explored South Korea’s experience in developing healthcare and social welfare services, with a focus on the role of innovation and advanced technologies in enhancing the quality and efficiency of services

Emirates247

Published: 30 October 2026, 20:48 (UAE) 2 min read Share