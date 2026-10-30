Latifa bint Mohammed meets with South Korean leaders, explores opportunities to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, investment, urban planning
The meeting explored South Korea’s experience in developing healthcare and social welfare services, with a focus on the role of innovation and advanced technologies in enhancing the quality and efficiency of servicesEmirates247
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Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during her visit to Seoul at the head of a high-level delegation. Picture credit: WAM
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