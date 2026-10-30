Home UAE Mohammed bin Rashid reviews plans for Sobha Realty’s AED500 million Arab Reading Challenge Endowment

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews plans for Sobha Realty’s AED500 million Arab Reading Challenge Endowment

All proceeds from the project will support the world’s largest reading competition, with construction scheduled to begin in Q1 2027, and completion expected in 2029

Emirates247

Published: 30 October 2026, 20:42 (UAE) 4 min read Share