Mohammed bin Rashid reviews plans for Sobha Realty’s AED500 million Arab Reading Challenge Endowment
All proceeds from the project will support the world’s largest reading competition, with construction scheduled to begin in Q1 2027, and completion expected in 2029Emirates247
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Located in Al Barsha South 3 in Dubai, construction of the project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with completion expected within 36 months. Picture credit: WAM
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