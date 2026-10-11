MBRHE becomes first Dubai government entity to launch dedicated service area for ‘Generation Shapers’

UAE

Initiative honours mothers' role in raising future generations and supports the objectives of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026

Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the launch of a dedicated service area for "Generation Shapers", becoming the first government entity in Dubai to introduce the initiative.

The move is aimed at enhancing customer experience and recognising the role of mothers in raising future generations and strengthening families and society.

The dedicated area has been designed to provide a comfortable and convenient service experience by addressing the needs of customers classified as "Generation Shapers" and facilitating their access to MBRHE services.

MBRHE said the initiative translates its appreciation of "Generation Shapers" into a practical institutional initiative, recognising their contribution to raising children, instilling values and supporting the development of a cohesive society.

The initiative also aligns with the objectives of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, which seeks to strengthen family bonds and reinforce the family as the foundation of society and a driver of development.

MBRHE said it remains committed to developing people-centred government services that combine quality with responsiveness to the needs of different segments of society, supporting its vision of providing an integrated housing system that enhances quality of life and promotes family and social stability in Dubai.

The initiative builds on MBRHE's broader efforts in institutional excellence. In March 2026, the establishment obtained international accreditation under the International Employee Happiness and Wellbeing Standard (IEHWS) and the International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS), achieving an evaluation score of 100 per cent in both standards.

MBRHE said the accreditation reflects its commitment to applying international standards to improve the work environment, enhance customer experience and support continuous improvement in the delivery of housing services.