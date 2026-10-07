Mohammed bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King, Crown Prince and the country on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup

UAE

The final against the UAE was played at King Abdullah Sports City, with Saudi Arabia winning 2-0 in front of their home supporters

Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the Saudi Arabian people on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup football championship.

The final against the UAE was played at King Abdullah Sports City, with Saudi Arabia winning 2-0 in front of their home supporters.

His Highness posted on X: “I congratulate King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the brotherly Saudi people on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament ‘Gulf 27’, and I appreciate the outstanding performance and high sportsmanship of the two teams, the Emiratis and the Saudis, during the match. I also commend the successful organisation of the tournament, wishing all the brothers success in the upcoming sports competitions.”