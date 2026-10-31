Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Calm seas make it a perfect beach weekend in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, but fog is coming overnight

UAE weather forecast: Calm seas make it a perfect beach weekend in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, but fog is coming overnight

Waves stay at two to three feet on both coasts and temperatures hold in the mid-30s. Humidity climbs to 80% in Dubai and 90% in Fujairah, with fog likely overnight and on Sunday morning

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 31 October 2026, 06:10 (UAE) 2 min read Share