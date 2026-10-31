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    UAE weather forecast: Calm seas make it a perfect beach weekend in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, but fog is coming overnight

    Waves stay at two to three feet on both coasts and temperatures hold in the mid-30s. Humidity climbs to 80% in Dubai and 90% in Fujairah, with fog likely overnight and on Sunday morning

    Sanya Nayeem
    2 min read
    Share
    It’s the perfect weekend for a trip to the beach, with tranquil seas and lower temperatures across the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

    It’s the perfect weekend for a trip to the beach, with tranquil seas and lower temperatures across the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

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