UAE weather forecast: Calm seas make it a perfect beach weekend in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, but fog is coming overnight
Waves stay at two to three feet on both coasts and temperatures hold in the mid-30s. Humidity climbs to 80% in Dubai and 90% in Fujairah, with fog likely overnight and on Sunday morningSanya Nayeem
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It’s the perfect weekend for a trip to the beach, with tranquil seas and lower temperatures across the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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