UAE weather: Rain forecast in eastern and inland areas as temperatures reach 41°C

UAE

NCM predicts convective clouds, possible rainfall, fog and blowing dust across parts of the country this week

Temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 39°C in coastal and island areas, 37°C and 41°C in inland areas, and 27°C and 33°C in mountainous regions.

Abu Dhabi: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected across the UAE on Monday, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern areas extending to some inland regions by the afternoon, bringing rainfall.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said conditions will become humid by night and on Tuesday morning over some western areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 39°C in coastal and island areas, 37°C and 41°C in inland areas, and 27°C and 33°C in mountainous regions.

In major cities, temperatures are forecast to reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi, 37°C in Dubai and Sharjah, 39°C in Ras Al Khaimah, 35°C in Fujairah, and 38°C in Al Ain.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust. Speeds are expected to range between 10km/h and 25km/h, reaching up to 45km/h in mountainous areas.

The forecast for the coming days indicates a continuation of fair to partly cloudy weather, with a chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall in eastern, western and southern parts of the country during the afternoons.

Humidity levels are expected to rise during night and early morning hours, with fog or mist likely in some coastal and inland locations.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.