UAE weather to remain fair to partly cloudy, temperatures to reach 43°C

UAE

National Centre of Meteorology forecasts humid conditions, possible fog formation and a chance of convective clouds with rainfall in eastern and southern areas

Temperatures are forecast to range between 39°C and 43°C in internal areas, 35°C and 40°C in coastal areas and islands, and 27°C to 33°C in mountainous regions.

Abu Dhabi: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected across the UAE on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C in inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said clouds are expected to develop eastward and southward and may become convective by the afternoon. Conditions will be humid by night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 39°C and 43°C in internal areas, 35°C and 40°C in coastal areas and islands, and 27°C to 33°C in mountainous regions.

Light to moderate winds, becoming active at times, are expected from the southeast to northwesterly direction at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.

The NCM forecast indicates a continuation of fair to partly cloudy conditions over the next four days, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas, accompanied by rainfall.

Humidity is expected to increase during night and early morning hours, particularly over western, coastal and internal areas, with the possibility of fog or mist formation.

Winds may freshen at times during the week, causing blowing dust, with speeds reaching up to 45 km/h on Monday and around 40 km/h on subsequent days.

Sea conditions are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.