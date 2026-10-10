Business

Certification enhances the company's air cargo capabilities and strengthens integrated logistics services across the US and Mexico

The accreditation covers 11 locations, including nine in the United States across Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark and El Paso

DP World has strengthened its air cargo and integrated logistics capabilities in North America after its air cargo operations in the United States and Mexico received accreditation from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reinforcing the group's commitment to international standards of quality, compliance and operational efficiency.

The accreditation covers 11 locations, including nine in the United States across Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark and El Paso, as well as Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico, enhancing the integration of air freight services between two of the region's leading commercial markets.

IATA accreditation confirms that DP World's operations meet international standards for operational performance, financial accountability and professional competence. It also enables the group to strengthen direct cooperation with airlines, facilitate the movement of shipments and improve service reliability, particularly for time-sensitive cargo.

The accreditation marks an important step in the development of DP World's integrated logistics network and enhances its ability to provide comprehensive solutions through a single provider, combining air and sea freight, customs clearance, warehousing, land transport and contract logistics services.

This system supports the group's strategy of delivering integrated supply chain solutions across the Americas, giving customers greater visibility and control over shipping operations and enabling them to track goods from origin to final destination.

As part of its regional expansion plans, DP World has appointed dedicated air cargo managers for the United States, Canada and Mexico to strengthen regional leadership and enhance customer service. The group also expects IATA certification for its Montreal air cargo operations in Canada in 2027, further expanding its certified network in North America.