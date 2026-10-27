Dubai approves AED2 billion urban centres development plan to boost property values by AED20 billion
The plan aims to create integrated communities, increase public service coverage and concentrate more residents around metro stationsEmirates247
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai’s momentum of development and pioneering projects continues, with the goal of building a better future for generations to come while creating greater opportunities and improving quality of life for the people of Dubai.