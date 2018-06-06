Big Things Group selected as partner for US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The U.S. Department of State has announced its intent to work with the Big Things Group as its partner for the U.S. pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Current design plans, based on the theme "What Moves You," are for a U.S. pavilion that showcases the best of American culture, technology, and values, particularly in the field of mobility, says a press release of the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

It further says that on 16th February, the US Department published a Request for Proposal in the Federal Register (#2018-03116), for the fundraising, project management, design, construction, operation, and disassembly and removal of a USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. In March, the Department, in partnership with the UAE Mission to the United States, organised a series of virtual and in-person events across the country to raise awareness of Expo 2020 Dubai and opportunities to participate in and support the US pavilion.

The Department received a record number of proposals – in terms of quality and quantity – the most ever since the United States moved to a public-private partnership model in the early 1990s.

The Department says that it looks forward to working over the next several years with the Big Things Group and its creative, commercial, and cultural partners to create an inspiring and informative US pavilion that conveys American leadership in commerce and culture in the field of mobility. "Together, we will engage our companies, cultural organisations, and citizens to create the U.S. pavilion at what will be one of the world’s biggest events in 2020. Once sufficient funds have been raised, then the Department will sign a final participation contract with the Expo 2020 organisers confirming the United States’ participation," office of the spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State said.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place October 20, 2020 – April 10, 2021 and coincide with the UAE’s 50th founding anniversary, will be the first Expo (also known as a World’s Fair) to take place in the Middle East, North Africa, or South Asia. It is expected to attract 25 million visitors from the region and around the world. The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, representing the potential of what can be achieved when meaningful collaborations and partnerships are forged.