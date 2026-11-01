Home SPORTS UAE fields largest-ever Youth Olympic team as Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights Emirati sporting values at Dakar 2026

UAE fields largest-ever Youth Olympic team as Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights Emirati sporting values at Dakar 2026

Twelve UAE athletes will compete across nine sports at the fourth Youth Olympic Games, the first edition to be held in Africa

Emirates247

Published: 1 November 2026, 17:41 (UAE) 3 min read Share