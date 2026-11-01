UAE fields largest-ever Youth Olympic team as Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights Emirati sporting values at Dakar 2026
Twelve UAE athletes will compete across nine sports at the fourth Youth Olympic Games, the first edition to be held in AfricaEmirates247
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Being held from 31 October to 13 November 2026 in Senegal’s capital, the fourth Youth Olympic Games have brought together approximately 2,700 athletes representing 206 National Olympic Committees, alongside the Refugee Olympic Team. Athletes will compete across 25 individual and team sports.
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