UAE football salary cap: Emirati professional players limited to Dh2.5 million a year under new rules
The Football Association’s 2026 regulations set four pay categories, and a former committee member says clubs that break the cap should face penalties
By Mansour Al-Sindi3 min read
Share
The decision preserves the financial sustainability of clubs and prevents burdening their budgets with unplanned financial amounts. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: