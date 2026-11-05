Home SPORTS UAE football salary cap: Emirati professional players limited to Dh2.5 million a year under new rules

UAE football salary cap: Emirati professional players limited to Dh2.5 million a year under new rules

The Football Association’s 2026 regulations set four pay categories, and a former committee member says clubs that break the cap should face penalties

By Mansour Al-Sindi Published: 5 November 2026, 01:55 (UAE) 3 min read Share