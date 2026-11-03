Dubai International Baja brings Prologue to Mushrif Park on 6 November
Cars, motorcycles and quads will compete at the popular outdoor destination before the rally moves to Al Qudra for the weekend’s main desert stagesEmirates247
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The 10th Dubai International Baja Rally will bring international motorsport action to the heart of Dubai on Friday, 6 November, when Mushrif National Park hosts the event’s Prologue Stage for the first time.
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