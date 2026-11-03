Home SPORTS Dubai International Baja brings Prologue to Mushrif Park on 6 November

Dubai International Baja brings Prologue to Mushrif Park on 6 November

Cars, motorcycles and quads will compete at the popular outdoor destination before the rally moves to Al Qudra for the weekend’s main desert stages

Emirates247

Published: 3 November 2026, 18:20 (UAE) 4 min read Share