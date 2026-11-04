Home SPORTS Player's death after brutal match collision with goal keeper stuns Spanish football

Player's death after brutal match collision with goal keeper stuns Spanish football

Born in Madrid in 1996, De Miguel got his start with Leganes’ reserves in 2015, and from there the striker moved between clubs in and around Spain’s capital.

Associated Press

Published: 4 November 2026, 08:53 (UAE) Updated: 4 November 2026, 09:11 (UAE) 2 min read Share

A screen shows a portrait of late Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP)