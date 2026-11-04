Player's death after brutal match collision with goal keeper stuns Spanish football
Born in Madrid in 1996, De Miguel got his start with Leganes’ reserves in 2015, and from there the striker moved between clubs in and around Spain’s capital.Associated Press
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A screen shows a portrait of late Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP)
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FC Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel collides with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a soccer match in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP)