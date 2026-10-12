1 Billion Followers Summit opens submissions for $1 million AI Film Award 2027

UAE

The winning film will be announced during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place in Dubai from 8th to 10th January 2027

The 1 Billion Followers Summit has opened submissions for the second edition of the AI Film Award 2027. Picture credit: WAM

Dubai: The 1 Billion Followers Summit has opened submissions for the second edition of the AI Film Award 2027, offering a $1 million grand prize to creators worldwide for AI-generated films exploring humanitarian, social and environmental issues.



Organised in partnership with BytePlus, ByteDance's enterprise technology services arm, and supported this year by TikTok, the award aims to encourage innovative storytelling and expand the use of artificial intelligence in content creation.



The winning film will be announced during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place in Dubai from 8th to 10th January 2027.



Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said the initiative supports the UAE's ambition to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, technology and the digital economy.



She said, "The 1 Billion Followers Summit helps translate this vision into practical opportunities by bringing together creators, talent, technology companies, digital platforms and experts, providing a space to experiment with new ideas and transform them into stories and projects that reach the world."



She added, "Through this award, we aspire to discover new talent capable of shaping the future of content creation and presenting inspiring examples that demonstrate how artificial intelligence can enhance human imagination rather than replace it."



Al Hammadi said the award encourages creators to use AI responsibly and innovatively to explore new forms of expression, address societal issues and produce meaningful stories for global audiences.



Long Li, General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at BytePlus, said the partnership reflects the importance of supporting creators and strengthening their connections with digital platforms and technology companies.

He said, "The 1 Billion Followers Summit provides an important global platform for discovering talent and new ideas.

The award combines human creativity with advanced AI capabilities, giving creators opportunities to explore new approaches to storytelling and address issues that matter to communities worldwide. We look forward to seeing the entries and the new perspectives they offer on the future of content creation in the age of AI."



He added, "At BytePlus, we believe technology has the greatest impact when it gives creators more room to experiment and express themselves, helps them reach new audiences in innovative ways, and transforms their ideas into stories and visual experiences that reach a global audience."



Entries will be assessed on AI integration, storytelling, creativity, aesthetics and technical execution.



The competition covers five themes: Society, Community & Humanitarian Issues; Truth, Fake News & Misinformation; Humans & AI; Climate, Nature & Our Changing Planet; and Human Relationships.



Applicants must be at least 18 years old and submit original films lasting five to seven minutes, in a cinematic 16:9 horizontal format, at 1080p resolution, as MOV or MP4 files. Films may be produced in any language but must include English subtitles. Creators retain ownership and copyright of their work.



At least 70 percent of each finished film must be generated using ByteDance's Dreamina Seedance AI video-generation technology. Other AI tools, conventional editing techniques and original live-action footage may be used for supporting elements, provided the minimum Seedance requirement is met.



Submissions will remain open until 20th November 2026, with the top 10 shortlisted films announced and public voting opening on 15th December, followed by the unveiling of the five finalists on 25th December. The finalists will be screened in Dubai, and the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place from 8th to 10th January 2027.