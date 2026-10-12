Ajman court jails man for six months over assault on woman

UAE

Victim’s compensation claim referred to the civil court after conviction for assault causing temporary injuries

According to the case file, the defendant assaulted the victim, causing injuries that left her unable to perform her personal tasks. The Public Prosecution referred him to court on a charge of assaulting another person’s physical integrity.

Ajman: The Ajman Federal Court of First Instance has sentenced a man to six months in prison and fined him AED5,000 after convicting him of assaulting a woman and causing injuries that prevented her from carrying out her personal activities for less than 20 days.

The court also referred the victim’s civil claim for compensation to the competent civil court for consideration.

The ruling was issued despite the defendant denying the charge during investigations and before the court. However, the court relied on the victim’s testimony, the medical report documenting her injuries, investigation records and the Public Prosecution’s findings, concluding that the evidence was sufficient to establish the offence and attribute it to the defendant.

According to the case file, the defendant assaulted the victim, causing injuries that left her unable to perform her personal tasks. The Public Prosecution referred him to court on a charge of assaulting another person’s physical integrity.

The case was heard through video conferencing sessions, during which the defendant appeared and denied the accusation against him. The court also heard evidence from prosecution witnesses.

The victim appeared before the court and filed a civil claim seeking compensation for the damages she said resulted from the assault.

In its judgment, the court stated that establishing a criminal offence does not depend on a confession from the accused and that a court may base its findings on evidence and indications presented before it, provided it is satisfied with their validity and sufficiency.

The court noted that the Federal Supreme Court has consistently held that assessing evidence and determining an accused person's connection to an offence fall within the discretion of the trial judge, who is entitled to draw conclusions from both direct and circumstantial evidence, provided those conclusions are supported by sound reasoning.

It added that a criminal court may form its conviction from the totality of evidence and circumstances presented before it and is not required to rely on a single piece of evidence to establish a crime. The court observed that evidence in criminal matters is often complementary and collectively forms the basis of a judicial conviction.

Applying these principles to the case, the court said it was satisfied that the evidence presented by the Public Prosecution was valid, reliable and sufficient to support a conviction. It found that the victim’s statement, investigation records and the medical report established that she had sustained injuries as a result of the assault.

The court held that this evidence was sufficient to prove the defendant committed the offence and that his denial during the investigation and trial did not undermine the evidence on which the conviction was based.

Regarding the compensation claim, the court noted that the victim had sought temporary compensation for the harm she suffered. However, it said determining the extent of the damage and the compensation payable required a separate examination.

The court therefore convicted the defendant, sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment, imposed a fine of AED5,000 and ordered him to pay court fees.

It also referred the victim’s compensation claim to the competent civil court for further consideration.