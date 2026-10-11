Al Ain airport renamed Tahnoun International Airport

UAE

UAE President directs renaming of airport in honour of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the renaming of Al Ain International Airport to Tahnoun International Airport in honour of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and in recognition of his decades of dedicated service to the UAE.

The new official name takes effect from today (11/10/2026).

The UAE President's initiative to rename the airport as Tahnoun International Airport reflects the values of loyalty and gratitude to the founding generation, whose wisdom, dedication and unwavering commitment contributed to building the nation at various stages of progress.