Al Ain court dismisses man’s Dh20,000 compensation claim against woman over criminal complaint
Court says insufficient evidence in a criminal case does not prove that a woman’s complaint was false or that she abused her right to report
The court found that the documents did not contain evidence establishing that the woman's complaint was false or that she had deliberately sought to harm the plaintiff. Nor was it established that her recourse to the authorities was characterised by bad faith or gross error, or that she had abused her right to report by deliberately making allegations she knew to be false.