Al Ain court orders return of Dh40,000 mistakenly transferred to inactive bank account
Court finds no contractual relationship or debt justified the transfer and authorises the bank to return the money to the woman
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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In its ruling, the court said the bank's statement confirmed that the Dh40,000 had been transferred from the plaintiff's account and credited to the defendant's account without being withdrawn, transferred or otherwise disposed of by him. The amount remained in the account, apart from the periodic fees deducted by the bank.
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