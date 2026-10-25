Schools set messaging rules for parent-teacher communication during first semester
Schools limit parent inquiries to text messages and set dedicated response hours to protect teaching time and staff working hours
By Mohammed Ibrahim2 min read
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Parents were asked to clearly state the student’s name, grade and section at the beginning of each message to help teachers identify the student accurately and follow up efficiently. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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