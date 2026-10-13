UAE

Minister of Cabinet Affairs tells Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum that action, not words, is the strongest expression of gratitude and commitment to the future

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, said during the opening session of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has not only transformed Dubai but also restored confidence in the region’s ability to compete globally. He said the best message that can be offered to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is not what is said, but what is done.

Al Gergawi stressed that the best way to thank a leader who has dedicated his life to work is to continue that work, preserve what he has built and carry forward the responsibility he entrusted to his team. “We will remain as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s team always wanted us to be,” he said.

Al Gergawi said the forum, attended by 1,000 leaders from Dubai’s government and private sectors, bears the name of the leader who brings leaders together every year as one team. He described the gathering as a message of gratitude and affection from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s team, as well as a commitment to the future.

He added that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid this year released Letters, the second part of Life Taught Me, addressing messages to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, his brothers, his people and all those entrusted with serving the nation. The book reflects on more than six decades of leadership and service.

Al Gergawi said Sheikh Mohammed writes because he believes a leader’s responsibility is not only to build for people, but also to build within people. Through his writing, words and actions, he conveys messages and values. “But what is our message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid? What do we write to the leader who changed our lives?” he asked.

A view from the opening session of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum (Photo: Dennis Mallari)

He stressed that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s achievements over six decades cannot be summarised by an airport, tower or individual project. “He built a city and, with it, a society, a culture and a people, while establishing a model for the region,” he said.

“His Highness taught us how to dream and then gave us the confidence to achieve those dreams. He taught us to think globally, that ambition is not limited by resources or geography, and that people are the foundation, the mind is the resource and work is the method through which the impossible can be achieved,” he said.

Al Gergawi noted that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid raised expectations, redefined what is possible and instilled confidence in his team to achieve global leadership. At a time when many viewed the region through the lens of conflict and natural resources, he said, Sheikh Mohammed believed in its people and built a diversified economy spanning trade, aviation, tourism, finance, technology and space.

He said Dubai transformed ideas into reality and dreams into opportunities that changed people’s lives, becoming a model studied by cities around the world seeking to develop tourism, infrastructure and aviation sectors while attracting talent.

Al Gergawi said many young Arabs once looked to the West in search of a future, but Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid built a city that attracts talent, companies and people from around the world through security, opportunity, respect for work and appreciation of merit.

“In a world divided by conflict, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has built a society that brings together different religions, cultures and nationalities with dignity and tolerance,” he said, adding that Dubai offers opportunities for all and values human potential.

He also highlighted Sheikh Mohammed’s approach to governance, describing him as a leader who remained close to the field, constantly asking questions and following up on implementation. Al Gergawi said the question that best summarised his approach was: “Are the people satisfied?”

“People once said pleasing everyone is impossible, but Sheikh Mohammed taught us that public satisfaction is a goal that must be achieved,” he said, noting that when teams hesitated, Sheikh Mohammed’s response was often: “Why not?”

He said this mindset transformed the way government operates, establishing that behind every service is a person waiting, that responsibility is a trust and that serving people is an honour. It also reinforced the belief that decisions and projects can be completed far faster than conventional expectations.

Al Gergawi said this spirit extended to the business community, private sector and younger generations, helping establish a culture centred on excellence and leadership. As a result, he said, Dubai has become synonymous with achievement, innovation and execution.

Reflecting on more than three decades of working closely with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Al Gergawi said he witnessed him making difficult decisions, acting boldly when others hesitated and moving decisively when others delayed.

He also spoke of Sheikh Mohammed’s humanitarian side, recalling how he personally followed up on the treatment of a child unable to afford healthcare, listened to those in need and monitored humanitarian conditions in Africa. Al Gergawi shared a personal memory in which Sheikh Mohammed dedicated a signed copy of one of his books to Al Gergawi’s late mother in recognition of her place in his life.

He said such moments reflect genuine character rather than formal protocol. “This is how I saw Sheikh Mohammed: a resolute leader, an inspiring mentor and a generous human being,” he said, adding that many leaders attending the forum had their own experiences of opportunities, advice or support from Sheikh Mohammed that changed their lives.

Al Gergawi said history will remember Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid not only as the leader who built Dubai, but also as the leader who restored confidence in the people of the region and proved they could compete globally and achieve what was once considered impossible.

In his closing remarks, Al Gergawi addressed a message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, saying: “You have shared with us some of what life has taught you, and today we share with you some of what you have taught us. Thank you for believing in us, raising the ceiling of our ambitions and enabling us to achieve what we once thought impossible. You have built for us a city we are proud of, a society where we feel secure about our children and a model that has inspired the world.”

He renewed the pledge to preserve Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s achievements and continue the journey of progress, saying the message of Sheikh Mohammed’s team is not merely one of gratitude but a commitment to the future, and that true loyalty is demonstrated by continuing the work and carrying the responsibility forward.