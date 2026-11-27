Home UAE One year on, ICOM Dubai 2025’s legacy grows through sustainable initiatives and international partnerships

One year on, ICOM Dubai 2025’s legacy grows through sustainable initiatives and international partnerships

ICOM Dubai 2025 brought together more than 5,500 participants and featured over 180 sessions exploring the future of museums

Emirates247

Published: 27 November 2026, 22:46 (UAE) 4 min read Share