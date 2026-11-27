One year on, ICOM Dubai 2025’s legacy grows through sustainable initiatives and international partnerships
ICOM Dubai 2025 brought together more than 5,500 participants and featured over 180 sessions exploring the future of museumsEmirates247
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At the ICOM Dubai Legacy Pocket Forest, established by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in collaboration with Terra at Expo City Dubai, schoolchildren take part in the planting. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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