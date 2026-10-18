Chinese police officers praise Dubai Police leadership programme for advancing innovation and international cooperation

PIL Diploma participants Wang Ji Rong and Zhou Xumin highlight practical training, technology and global connections as key outcomes of the programme

Police Superintendent Class 1 Wang Ji Rong, from the People’s Public Security University of China, and First Class Police Officer Zhou Xumin, from the Yangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau in Jiangsu Province, China, joined officers from around the world in the specialised programme organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with Rabdan Academy.