UAE

Governor says project will strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for finance, innovation, talent and investment

Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), said the DIFC’s Za’abeel District project reflects Dubai’s vision of building the world’s most advanced financial centre. He noted that the project, with a development value exceeding Dh100 billion, represents the largest expansion of a financial centre in the region and will help double the centre’s capacity while strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for capital, talent and innovation.

He made the remarks during a session titled “The Finest Financial District in the World” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of leaders from the public and private sectors.

Kazim said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2002 with a bold vision that was ahead of its time. He said the centre has since become one of the world’s leading financial hubs, achieving its 10-year strategic targets three years ahead of schedule and helping Dubai secure a place among the world’s top 10 financial centres, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

He added that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched the DIFC Za’abeel District project in January this year in response to growing demand for the centre’s ecosystem and to support its next phase of growth and expansion.

Kazim said the project will cover 7.1 million square feet and provide a total built-up area of 17.7 million square feet, with an estimated development value of more than Dh100 billion, enabling the centre to double its capacity.

He said that, once completed, the DIFC will be able to accommodate 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000 people, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, investment and talent.

Kazim stressed that the importance of the project extends beyond physical expansion, describing it as a key pillar of Dubai’s next phase of economic growth and a reflection of confidence in the emirate’s ability to anticipate change and capitalise on future opportunities.

He said the development will feature an integrated ecosystem for innovation, artificial intelligence and talent development, including more than one million square feet dedicated to what he described as the world’s largest innovation centre and a complex designed to support the global AI sector.

He added that the DIFC Academy will expand tenfold, increasing its capacity to 50,000 learners annually as part of efforts to develop the next generation of talent capable of leading future industries.

Kazim said Za’abeel District will provide an advanced environment capable of attracting more than 6,000 technology companies and 30,000 sector specialists. The project will also introduce new mobility solutions and allocate 20% of its area to open spaces, supporting quality of life and Dubai’s long-term development goals.

He said the project will be delivered in six phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion in 2030 and the master plan expected to be fully completed by 2040. He described it as a long-term investment in Dubai’s future that will enhance its ability to attract capital, talent and ideas.

Kazim stressed that the development goes beyond buildings and infrastructure, representing an integrated vision for the future of financial services that brings together institutions, entrepreneurs, technology, education, families and talent within a single ecosystem capable of driving the next generation of growth.

He concluded by saying that the project is a continuation of the mindset that has shaped Dubai’s development journey, one based on confidence in the ability to look beyond the present and anticipate the world's future needs. He said the same ambition that helped shape Dubai’s past will continue to define its future.