Dubai Airport tops world rankings for October with 9.15 million scheduled seats - 450,000 ahead of London Heathrow

UAE

OAG data confirms DXB holds the top spot for international scheduled capacity in October 2026, with a 5.3% increase from September as Emirates and flydubai continue expanding their networks

Dubai International Airport continued to top the list of the 10 largest international airports in terms of the number of seats. File photograph

Dubai: OAG, an international organisation specialising in providing data on airports and airlines, said that airlines operating at Dubai International Airport scheduled 4.57 million seats on international flights during October, totalling about 9.15 million seats in both directions, maintaining the airport's position as the world's busiest airport in terms of scheduled international capacity.

On a monthly basis, the scheduled capacity for international flights at Dubai International Airport increased during October to 4.57 million seats, compared to about 4.34 million seats last September, an increase of nearly 230,000 seats, and a growth rate of approximately 5.3%.

According to data provided, Dubai International Airport continued to top the list of the 10 largest international airports in terms of the number of seats, ahead of London Heathrow Airport, which came in second with about 4.12 million international seats, a difference of nearly 450,000 seats from Dubai Airport.

Seoul Incheon Airport in South Korea came in third with approximately 3.94 million seats, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands came in fourth with 3.72 million seats, while Singapore Changi Airport advanced to fifth place with 3.68 million seats.

In the top 10, Istanbul Airport in Turkey ranked sixth with 3.56 million seats, followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France in seventh place with 3.47 million seats, while Hong Kong International Airport climbed to eighth place with 3.46 million seats. Frankfurt Airport in Germany came in ninth with 3.39 million seats, and Bangkok Airport in Thailand rounded out the top ten with 2.76 million seats during October.

Dubai International Airport continues to solidify its position as a major hub for air traffic between East and West, benefiting from a wide network of destinations and flights that connect Dubai to global markets.

This role is reinforced by the presence of Emirates and flydubai, which use the airport as a hub for their operations, in addition to the two carriers continuing to expand their networks by opening new destinations and increasing the number of flights to existing destinations.

The airport's activity also supports the operations of other airlines that operate flights through Dubai International Airport, expanding travel options for passengers and enhancing air traffic through one of the most prominent international aviation hubs.

Dubai International Airport maintained its position as the world's largest airport in terms of international passenger numbers during 2025, for the 12th consecutive year, after continuing to record growth rates in international travel traffic, compared to other airports included in the list of the world's largest airports, according to the annual report of the Airports Council International.

Dubai International Airport welcomed 95.2 million passengers during 2025, a growth of 3.1% compared to the previous year, making it the busiest year in the airport's history.

The airport also welcomed 31.5 million passengers during the first six months of 2026, as airlines continued to restore operational capacity and demand increased during the second quarter.

By the end of the first half of the year, Dubai International Airport served 50 international airlines, providing connections to 217 destinations in 99 countries.