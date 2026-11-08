Dubai cybersecurity expert warns AI-powered fraudsters are using personal data to target victims
Fraudsters are using personal data, social engineering, deepfakes and AI-generated content to create increasingly convincing scams
By Mohammed Fouda6 min read
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Fraudsters use the information they gather to communicate in ways that appear natural and trustworthy, deceiving victims into clicking links or taking actions that give them access to data or accounts. Al Balushi warned against excessive sharing of personal information on social media. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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