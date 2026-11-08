German antique rosary sells for Dh235,000 at Dubai Rosary Exhibition 2026

The 33-bead, 100-gram antique piece highlights collectors’ growing interest in rare and historic rosaries

The sale took place as part of the Dubai Rosary Exhibition, whose 2026 edition runs from 6 to 8 November. The event brings together participants from numerous countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Russia, Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Syria and China.