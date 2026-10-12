Dubai Future Week to bring the future to life across eight immersive concepts

Dubai Future Week to bring the future to life across eight i...

UAE

More than 10,000 participants from around the world expected to attend the four-day event from 18 to 21 November

Eight concepts to bring together global leaders, innovators, policymakers and entrepreneurs to explore future opportunities and challenges.

Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced that Dubai Future Week will feature a diverse programme of events and experiences across eight distinct concepts from 18 to 21 November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

Organised by DFF under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the event is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants from around the world, including experts, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and technology specialists from key sectors shaping the future.

The four-day programme will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, challenges, competitions, exhibitions, immersive experiences, closed-door meetings and a range of activities held on and off the main stages, including outdoor events.

Eight distinct concepts

Dubai Future Week will offer participants and visitors a range of opportunities to explore emerging technologies, exchange knowledge and contribute to shaping the future through eight concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.

The big stage

The Big Stage will bring together global leaders, decision-makers, scientists, innovators and leading thinkers for a series of talks and discussions at the Museum of the Future Auditorium, alongside sessions hosted across Emirates Towers throughout Dubai Future Week.

The concept will introduce new formats for engagement, including live debates, simulations and open discussions, encouraging audiences to move beyond traditional participation and contribute directly to conversations about the future. These interactive formats aim to foster new perspectives and ideas that can help shape future developments.

The prototype floor

Hosted at AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers, The Prototype Floor will feature the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ exhibition.

The annual initiative is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, and under the supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The exhibition will showcase 100 outstanding student projects selected from thousands of submissions worldwide, presenting innovative solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing social and environmental challenges.

The initiative brings together innovators, researchers and visionary thinkers to develop solutions that address global challenges and improve people's lives. By supporting the development and testing of prototypes, it further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global centre for innovation.

Visitors to The Prototype Floor will also have the opportunity to experience emerging technologies firsthand, from tasting food grown entirely without soil and undergoing a 60-second AI-powered health screening to virtually trying on clothing. These experiences will offer a glimpse into how future innovations could become part of everyday life.

The Pitch

The Pitch will provide a platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to present pioneering ideas and future-focused projects to panels of expert judges. Participants will compete for investment opportunities designed to support the growth and expansion of their businesses from Dubai.

The policy room

The Policy Room will bring together ministers, government leaders, policymakers, experts, private sector representatives, regulators and international organisations for closed-door discussions aimed at developing future-ready policies, regulatory frameworks and legislation for AI, data governance and emerging technologies.

Discussions will explore how technology can evolve to serve people, with outcomes shared with partners and relevant stakeholders at all levels.

The Challenge

The Challenge will provide a dedicated platform for talent in AI, robotics and foresight to compete in a range of competitions, including the third edition of the AI Grandmaster competition, alongside robotics and future technology competitions, hackathons and virtual simulations.

Offstage

Offstage will feature closed-door meetings and specialised sessions away from the main stages, providing interactive spaces for specialist communities, content creators, innovators and decision-makers to exchange expertise, engage in discussions and build partnerships.

500 Future Minds

Leaders and talent from Dubai’s key sectors will take part in an interactive experience focused on exploring the emirate’s future. Through closed-door discussions simulating workplace environments, participants will draw on their practical experience and expertise to contribute to shaping Dubai’s future.

The District

Throughout the week, The District will serve as a vibrant destination celebrating innovation and creativity. Interactive experiences spanning technology, art, sport, culture, food and community will invite the public to explore the future in an engaging and entertaining setting.

For more information about Dubai Future Week and to register to attend, visit www.dubaifutureweek.com