Dubai Maritime Authority launches initiative to enhance leisure anchoring safety and regulation
New guidelines aim to standardise recreational anchoring practices and strengthen navigational safety in Dubai watersEmirates247
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The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has announced the launch of a new regulatory initiative to update, standardise and organise the guidelines governing leisure anchoring and the use of recreational mooring buoys in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai.
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