UAE

Buildings aged 20 to under 40 years to receive certificates valid for 10 years; those aged 40 years and above for five years

Dubai Municipality has announced the validity period of the “Building Quality and Safety Certificate”, setting it at 10 years for buildings aged between 20 and less than 40 years, and five years for buildings aged 40 years or more. Renewal requests must be submitted within the final 90 days before the certificate’s expiry date, following the same procedures.

The announcement was made through a circular issued to all building owners, owners’ association committees in jointly owned properties, engineering consultancy offices and contracting companies across the emirate.

The move forms part of Dubai’s commitment to enhancing quality of life, improving the efficiency of the real estate sector, protecting lives and property, and preserving the emirate’s urban appearance. It coincides with the implementation of Law No. (3) of 2026 on the Quality and Safety of Buildings in the Emirate of Dubai, which recently came into force.

Dubai Municipality noted that the law requires owners of buildings that have been completed for 20 years or more to obtain a Building Quality and Safety Certificate based on a comprehensive technical assessment conducted according to a specified checklist. Owners must also carry out any required maintenance and remedial works to address identified defects and ensure the building remains suitable for occupancy.

Dubai Municipality said the phased implementation will begin with multi-storey buildings that are more than 40 years old, followed by the gradual application of the procedures to other buildings. The municipality will issue notices to owners in stages, according to a set timetable, requiring them to obtain a Building Quality and Safety Certificate within a specified period.

Owners must appoint a licensed engineering consultancy operating in the emirate whose classification is compatible with the height of the building, and follow the dedicated electronic service and procedures outlined in the accompanying guide. The municipality added that where an owner has more than one building that requires certification, the schedule for obtaining certificates will be determined based on the structural condition of the buildings, their age and the importance of their location.

Regarding the procedures for obtaining a Building Quality and Safety Certificate after receiving notification from the municipality, Dubai Municipality said the appointed engineering consultancy will assess the technical condition of the building in accordance with the checklist specified by law. This includes structural safety, the condition of facade cladding, doors and windows, protective barriers, electrical and mechanical installations on external facades and in common areas, compliance with the requirements of Civil Defence and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), and any necessary laboratory testing.

The municipality said that if structural or technical defects are identified, the consultant must prepare a technical report detailing the defects, proposed solutions and remedial measures, and the specifications of the materials required. The report must be submitted through the designated electronic service within the deadline specified in the notification, including the timeframe needed to complete the remedial works in coordination with the owner. The report will then be reviewed by municipal specialists, after which a permit will be issued to carry out the necessary repairs and prepare the building for certification. The works must be undertaken by a licensed contractor under the full supervision of the consultant to ensure compliance with the approved treatment methods and engineering standards.

The municipality explained that, after completing the required repairs and meeting the requirements of Civil Defence and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, the consultant must submit an application for the Building Quality and Safety Certificate through the designated service, along with all required documents. Following verification of the repairs and compliance with all requirements, the building will undergo a site inspection by municipal specialists before the certificate is officially issued. The municipality will also coordinate with engineering consultancies to provide training on the electronic service for issuing the Building Quality and Safety Certificate through the Dubai Building Platform.

Invitation

Dubai Municipality called on all concerned parties to review the guidance available on its official website to learn more about the procedures and requirements for obtaining a Building Quality and Safety Certificate.