Dubai Police and MBRHE join forces to bring Smart Police Stations closer to residents’ homes

UAE

The agreement covers existing and future residential developments managed by MBRHE and forms part of Dubai’s wider efforts to expand digital government services and improve quality of life.

Dubai: Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to introduce Smart Police Stations (SPS) within residential communities, making police services more accessible to residents without the need to travel to traditional service centres.

The agreement covers existing and future residential developments managed by MBRHE and forms part of Dubai’s wider efforts to expand digital government services and improve quality of life.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, CEO of MBRHE.

Bringing police services into neighbourhoods

Lt. General Al Marri said the partnership reflects the importance of cooperation between government entities in creating safer, more convenient communities.

He explained that Dubai Police is working towards a model in which police services are available closer to where people live, rather than requiring residents to visit traditional service centres.

“We are moving beyond the traditional approach of waiting for customers to visit service centres. Our aim is to bring police services closer to their homes, making them part of everyday life while keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid urban growth and development,” he said.

He added that the initiative supports government priorities to enhance quality of life, strengthen security and stability, and make essential services easier for community members to access.

Supporting Emirati families

His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi said the agreement reflects MBRHE’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and improving services within residential communities.

He explained that the partnership will contribute to safer and more stable living environments while supporting the quality of life of Emirati families.

“Through this partnership, we aim to integrate smart services into residential communities and make them easier for residents to access, in line with Dubai’s digital transformation ambitions,” he said.

He added that the initiative supports the establishment’s efforts to develop integrated residential communities that meet the needs and future aspirations of UAE nationals.

What the agreement covers

Under the MoU, Dubai Police and MBRHE will cooperate to establish Smart Police Stations (SPS) within the establishment’s existing and future residential communities.

The partnership also includes developing promotional plans to raise awareness of current and planned Smart Police Stations (SPS) and encourage residents to use the services available.

In addition, MBRHE will provide housing services to Dubai Police employees and introduce them to relevant housing initiatives and programmes.

These measures aim to strengthen cooperation between the two entities while making smart services more convenient and accessible.

Strengthening community services

The agreement reflects Dubai Police’s continued efforts to expand digital policing services and support the development of safe, connected residential communities.

By integrating Smart Police Stations into residential areas, the partnership aims to improve access to policing services, support Dubai’s digital transformation and contribute to a more convenient everyday experience for residents.

Signing ceremony

The signing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Faisal Al Khumairi, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, alongside several officers.

Representing MBRHE were Dhilal bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support, and several senior officials from the establishment.