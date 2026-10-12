Dubai Police arrest individuals for posting false online reviews on Google Maps

UAE

Dubai Police warn that harmful online comments, rumours and unauthorised filming can lead to legal accountability

Dubai: Major Yasser Juma Mohammed, Head of the Social Media Crimes Section at the eCrimes and Cybersecurity Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, has revealed that a group of individuals were arrested for deliberately posting false and negative comments on a company's Google Maps review page in an attempt to damage its reputation and cause financial losses.

The announcement was made during an episode of the Dubai Police Podcast, produced by the Security Media Department of the General Department of Community Happiness. The episode was published on Monday across several digital platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In the episode, titled A Single Word Could Become a Case. Be Careful, and hosted by radio presenter Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Major Yasser explained that the arrests followed a complaint filed by the company's management with Dubai Police.

Investigations revealed that several commercial shops had formed groups and posted false reviews about the company on Google Maps, resulting in financial losses.

Major Yasser discussed the case while highlighting the impact of negative comments on society and the consequences of intentionally posting harmful content about others in violation of the law. He stressed that there are limits to expressing opinions and that comments must not be used to harm individuals or their interests.

Spreading rumours

During the episode, Major Yasser emphasised that spreading and re-sharing rumours on social media can result in legal accountability. He urged users to rely on official authorities and trusted sources for information.

He noted that cybercrime is a global issue, not limited to the UAE, and explained that electronic crimes include unlawful acts carried out online, such as insults, threats, spreading rumours, electronic fraud and hacking social media accounts.

Filming without permission

Major Yasser also stated that filming someone without their permission may result in legal accountability if the affected person files a criminal complaint.

With regard to filming during crises and emergencies, he said individuals must follow instructions issued by official authorities and avoid publishing private photos or videos that could lead to the spread of rumours or undermine community security.

Duties of the Social Media Crimes Section

During the podcast, Major Yasser outlined the role of Dubai Police's Social Media Crimes Section in monitoring digital crimes. He also discussed the reasons behind the UAE legislator's stricter penalties for electronic crimes compared with some physical offences.

He urged the public and social media users to strengthen their digital awareness, avoid sharing rumours or unverified information, follow official instructions, particularly during crises, and take steps to protect their social media accounts from fraud.

He added that members of the public interested in learning more about modern fraud techniques can visit Dubai Police's awareness platform, eCrime Hub, which provides guidance and information aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness.