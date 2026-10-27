Home UAE Dubai rental market 2026: One-bedroom apartments lead demand, villas fall 11% and new leases beat renewals

Dubai rental market 2026: One-bedroom apartments lead demand, villas fall 11% and new leases beat renewals

FAM Properties analysis of 114,300 contracts across Dubai’s top five rental areas shows new tenants are getting better value than those renewing

By Ahmed Al-Damardash Published: 27 October 2026, 00:09 (UAE) 5 min read Share