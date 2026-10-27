Dubai rental market 2026: One-bedroom apartments lead demand, villas fall 11% and new leases beat renewals
FAM Properties analysis of 114,300 contracts across Dubai’s top five rental areas shows new tenants are getting better value than those renewing
By Ahmed Al-Damardash5 min read
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Dubai Marina has emerged as one the emirate's most prominent residential destinations, supported by its vital location and the availability of facilities and transportation networks. File photograph
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