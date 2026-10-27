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    Dubai rental market 2026: One-bedroom apartments lead demand, villas fall 11% and new leases beat renewals

    FAM Properties analysis of 114,300 contracts across Dubai’s top five rental areas shows new tenants are getting better value than those renewing

    By Ahmed Al-Damardash5 min read
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    Dubai Marina has emerged as one the emirate's most prominent residential destinations, supported by its vital location and the availability of facilities and transportation networks. File photograph

    Dubai Marina has emerged as one the emirate's most prominent residential destinations, supported by its vital location and the availability of facilities and transportation networks. File photograph

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