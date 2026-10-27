Home UAE World’s largest certified natural diamond unveiled in Dubai: The 888.88-carat ‘Infinity’ Fancy Black diamond

World’s largest certified natural diamond unveiled in Dubai: The 888.88-carat ‘Infinity’ Fancy Black diamond

Certified by the GIA as the largest single-crystal natural diamond it has ever examined, the Infinity diamond was cut from a 1,138-carat rough stone and unveiled at the Dubai Diamond Conference 2026

By Ahmed Al-Sherbini Published: 27 October 2026, 00:15 (UAE) 1 min read Share