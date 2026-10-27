World’s largest certified natural diamond unveiled in Dubai: The 888.88-carat ‘Infinity’ Fancy Black diamond
Certified by the GIA as the largest single-crystal natural diamond it has ever examined, the Infinity diamond was cut from a 1,138-carat rough stone and unveiled at the Dubai Diamond Conference 2026
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini1 min read
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The Dubai Diamond Conference 2026 witnessed the unveiling of the rare natural ‘Infinity’ diamond. Picture credit: WAM
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